After another rainy night, cool weather continues for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After another rainy night, cool weather will continue for southern Wisconsin, with below-normal highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s over the next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 50% chance for showers returning after 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 57 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 41 with a 20% chance for showers, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a cool high near 54 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Widespread frost is expected overnight Friday into Saturday, mainly after 5 a.m. and before 7 a.m., with a low around 34.
Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and north winds around 5 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Saturday night and Sunday, with quiet weather to follow.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 56, 57, 61 and 64, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 37, 36, 36 and 39.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few morning showers on Thursday, a sprinkle or an isolated shower Thursday night, a few light showers possible Saturday night, and a chance of rain Wednesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 56, 53, 59, 56, 58, 61 and 64, and overnight lows around 40, 32, 36, 36, 33 and 40.
Monday’s high in Madison was 62 at 3:55 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 90 for May 5, set in 1949.
Monday’s low in Madison was 35 at 5:14 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 6 degrees above the record low of 29 for May 5, set in 1958 and 1992.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday (more fell after midnight that will be part of Thursday’s total), boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.61 inches, the normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 3.46 inches, 3.19 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 5.59 inches, 4.05 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 5 is 1.41 inches in 1982.
Madison has had no snow in May. Madison’s record snowfall for May 5 is a trace in 1890 and 1954.