After another rainy night, cool weather continues for southern Wisconsin

After another rainy night, cool weather will continue for southern Wisconsin, with below-normal highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s over the next week, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 50% chance for showers returning after 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 57 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 41 with a 20% chance for showers, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a cool high near 54 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Widespread frost is expected overnight Friday into Saturday, mainly after 5 a.m. and before 7 a.m., with a low around 34.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and north winds around 5 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Saturday night and Sunday, with quiet weather to follow.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 56, 57, 61 and 64, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 37, 36, 36 and 39.