After another frosty morning, temperatures back near normal Thursday for southern Wisconsin

After another frosty morning across southern Wisconsin, temperatures will finally get back near normal on Thursday, but it will be next week before temperatures rise above normal, according to forecasters.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 46, a chilly 14 degrees below normal, and the low was 25, 13 degrees below normal and just 4 degrees above the record for April 21.

Temperatures fell back into the 20s early Thursday, but the high should be near 56 under sunny skies, with west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 40, Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after 10 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 52 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After low overnight Friday into Saturday around 42, Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 58, north winds at 5 to 10 mph and a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 32, Sunday should see increasing clouds, with a high near 52 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.