After another frosty morning, temperatures back near normal Thursday for southern Wisconsin

After another frosty morning across southern Wisconsin, temperatures will finally get back near normal on Thursday, but it will be next week before temperatures rise above normal, according to forecasters.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 46, a chilly 14 degrees below normal, and the low was 25, 13 degrees below normal and just 4 degrees above the record for April 21.
Temperatures fell back into the 20s early Thursday, but the high should be near 56 under sunny skies, with west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 40, Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after 10 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 52 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After low overnight Friday into Saturday around 42, Saturday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 58, north winds at 5 to 10 mph and a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 32, Sunday should see increasing clouds, with a high near 52 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.
With next week’s warming trend, the Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, a 60% chance Tuesday night, and a 50% chance Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 69, 76 and 67, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 39, 56 and 56.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible isolated late day showers on Friday, a few rain showers Saturday, showers developing Tuesday night, and possible showers and storms Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 57, 53, 58, 54, 69, 76 and 68, and overnight lows around 40, 42, 33, 39, 57 and 57.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 46 at 1:15 p.m., 14 degrees below the normal high and 38 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 21, set in 1980.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 25 at 5:08 a.m., 13 degrees below the normal low and 4 degrees above the record low of 21 for April 21, set in 1981.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.44 inches, 0.92 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 2.85 inches, 1.71 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 4.98 inches, 2.26 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 21 is 1.22 inches in 1972.
Officially, 0.1 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s April total to 0.1 inches, 2.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total rose to 2.1 inches, 7.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.3 inches, 5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 21 is 1 inch in 1905.