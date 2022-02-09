Accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, then more bitter cold for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.

Jaclyn Anderson, lead forecaster of the National Weather Service, said there could be some convective snow showers Wednesday afternoon and evening that may lead to sharply reduced visibilities, then accumulating snow Thursday night into early Friday morning, with freezing rain possibly mixing in as the snow tapers off.

Up to 2 inches of snow could fall, with the most to the north and least to the south across southern Wisconsin.

The arctic air will send temperatures plummeting late Friday into Saturday morning, accompanied by the potential for more light snow.

The precipitation will fall as multiple Alberta clippers move across the Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast through the rest of this week, AccuWeather said.

The heaviest snow is expected from northern Minnesota across northern Wisconsin and Michigan, where up to 6 inches could fall.

Yet another clipper may follow for the end of the weekend and early next week. This path of that one is less certain, but it could dive as far south as Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Wednesday and Wednesday night, there’s a 40% chance for precipitation in the form of rain showers before 1 p.m., rain and snow showers between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow showers after 5 p.m. and mainly before 8 p.m., the Weather Service said.

Skies should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 36, west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph, and an overnight low around 18.

Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 29 and northwest winds around 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.

There’s a 90% chance for precipitation overnight Thursday into Friday in the form of snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 2 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow as the temperature rises to around 36 by 5 a.m. About an inch of snow accumulation is possible, and little or no ice accumulation is expected.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain before noon on Friday, and a 20% chance for snow after noon on Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 37, 14, 22, 24 and 35, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 6, 1, 10 and 8.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light, spotty snow-mix possible on Wednesday; light snow developing Thursday evening, with a half-inch to 1.5 inches of accumulation from south to north; a light rain/snow mix Friday; a chance for light snow Sunday; a chance for a snow-mix Tuesday; and a chance for snow Tuesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 37, 28, 39, 16, 23, 27 and 33, and overnight lows around 19, 26, 4, 2, 8 and 15.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 38 at 4:12 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 55 for Feb. 8, set in 1925.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 18 at 7:34 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 40 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Feb. 8, set in 1899.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.02 inches, 0.36 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.19 inches, 1.29 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.5 inches, 1.35 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 8 is 0.93 inches in 1900.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s February total stayed at 0.3 inches, 3.6 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.9 inches, 13.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.5 inches, 16.7 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 8 is 5.2 inches in 1994.

Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.

