Madison could see accumulating snow Friday night as winter just doesn't want to give up.

The National Weather Service forecast is looking at up to a half-inch of snow late Friday night, part of a mix of rain and snow that is supposed to start during the day on Friday and last to Saturday night.

The precipitation is included in a system coming from Canada that will drop temperatures below normal this weekend, with highs only reaching the low 40s and low temperatures dropping down below freezing Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night.

Before we get hit by winter once again, Wednesday and Thursday should be mild, with sunshine and 60 on Wednesday followed by clouds and 53 on Thursday.

There'a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday starting in the early afternoon with the high topping out at 47.

The Weather Service gives us a 70 percent chance of precipitation Friday night, with rain likely before midnight, rain and snow after.

Snow showers are likely before 1 p.m. Saturday, then a mix of rain and snow showers to follow, the high reaching 41. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected.

There's a slight chance of rain and snow showers Saturday night with the low falling to 21.

Sunday should be chilly but sunny with a high of 42.

Temperatures begin to warm Monday with partly sunny skies and a high of 49, then there's a slight chance of rain and snow on Tuesday with a high near 52.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tuesday's high in Madison was the normal 48, 31 degrees below the record high of 79 for March 26, set in 2007.

The low of 20 was 8 degrees below normal and 29 degrees above the record low of 9 below for the date, set in 1960.

No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) totals at 0.88 inches, 0.87 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 26 was 1.12 inches in 1928, and it included the record 5.0 inches of snow on that day.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.38 inches of precipitation, 1.95 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 3.3 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 7.1 inches above normal.