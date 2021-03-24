Accumulating light, slushy snow possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin

The next storm system may bring accumulating light, slushy snow overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

The best chances for accumulation will be along and east of a line from Janesville to Fond du Lac, with decreasing potential to the west, National Weather Service lead forecaster Andy Boxell said.

Boxell cautioned that “uncertainty is above average with this system, with many questions regarding the details of precipitation type and amounts. A light accumulation of slushy snow is the most likely outcome right now. However, a few models do show the potential for higher amounts of snow. This outcome is currently unlikely, but cannot be discounted.”

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 60% chance for rain, mainly before 2 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch possible, cloudy skies, a high near 52 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.

After an overnight low around 35 with west winds gusting to 30 mph, Thursday’s forecast features a 30% chance for rain, mainly after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 46 and north winds at 5 to 10 turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.