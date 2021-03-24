Accumulating light, slushy snow possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
The next storm system may bring accumulating light, slushy snow overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The best chances for accumulation will be along and east of a line from Janesville to Fond du Lac, with decreasing potential to the west, National Weather Service lead forecaster Andy Boxell said.
Boxell cautioned that “uncertainty is above average with this system, with many questions regarding the details of precipitation type and amounts. A light accumulation of slushy snow is the most likely outcome right now. However, a few models do show the potential for higher amounts of snow. This outcome is currently unlikely, but cannot be discounted.”
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 60% chance for rain, mainly before 2 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch possible, cloudy skies, a high near 52 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After an overnight low around 35 with west winds gusting to 30 mph, Thursday’s forecast features a 30% chance for rain, mainly after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 46 and north winds at 5 to 10 turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.
Overnight Thursday into Friday, there’s a 30% chance for rain before 10 p.m., then rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., then snow after 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 29.
Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 51 and north winds around 5 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for rain, sometimes mixed with snow, return at 40% Friday night; 60% Saturday, with less than a tenth of an inch possible; 20% Saturday night; and 20% Monday night and Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 52, 50, 59 and 61, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 36, 34, 31 and 43.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered, light rain tapering mid-afternoon Wednesday; rain to mixed precipitation possible in Thursday evening and night, especially southeast of Madison; scattered rain Saturday; a spotty, light rain-mix possible Saturday night; and a chance for rain Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 53, 47, 52, 50, 52, 61 and 58, and overnight lows around 34, 29, 34, 33, 37 and 43.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 61 at 12:37 p.m., 15 degrees above normal and 17 degrees below the record high of 78 for March 23, set in 1910.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 39 at 4:11 p.m., 12 degrees above normal and 45 degrees above the record low of 6 below for March 23, set in 1888.
Officially, 0.65 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.1 inches, 0.4 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total rose to 3.23 inches, 0.95 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 23 is 0.72 inches in 1913 and 2017.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2 inches, 3.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 1.5 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 23 is 4.9 inches in 1956.
