Above normal temperatures forecast for most of next week for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see gorgeous early fall weather for the next week, with above normal highs in the mid-70s to 80 and plenty of sunshine, according to forecasters.
The normal high for Madison has dipped to 69, while record highs still are in the 90s.
The only precipitation in the National Weather Service forecast for the next week is a 30% chance for showers Friday, and a 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. and then a slight chance for showers between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., and possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 76, 65, 75, 77, 78, 80 and 77, and lows Friday night through Wednesday night around 45, 46, 54, 51, 53 and 54.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 69 at 3:01 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 92 for Sept. 23, set in 2017.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 44 at 6:14 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 26 for Sept. 23, set in 1974.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.31 inches, 0.37 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 18.9 inches, 10.86 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 23 is 2.55 inches in 1970.
Sept. 23 is date of the earliest snow for both Madison (in 1928) and Milwaukee (in 1942), the Weather Service said.