About 1,200 customers still without power, damage worst in 30-plus years, MGE says

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, a storm knocked a large tree across East Johnson Street just east of North Ingersoll Street. The tree downed power lines and forced drivers to turn around on the one-way street to avoid the danger.
LOGAN WROGE, STATE JOURNAL
Part of the roof torn off an apartment building on Wright Street during a powerful storm Monday afternoon landed on this car on Madison's North Side.
About 1,200 customers were still without power as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, following Monday’s powerful storm that initially left about 25,000 without power, Madison Gas and Electric said.
MGE spokesperson Kaya Freiman said MGE has not seen damage this significant for more than 30 years and the number of separate incidents is “extremely rare” for the company.
“The biggest challenges continue to be the high volume of downed lines, the large number of separate outage incidents and additional new outages that are the result of weakened trees and branches falling on power lines,” she said.
Crews from other utilities and contractors have been helping restoration efforts, but the extent of the storm damage is so great that the company still is conducting damage assessments and working to develop accurate estimated restoration times for customers without power, Freiman said.
Virtually every recognizable veteran name on the roster — Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb among them — are skipping this week's workouts, but the linebacker is conspicuous in his presence "so I can push the young guys, but I’m just here to get better for myself and better for this team.”
After another steamy day with heat indices reaching around 100, severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening that could bring tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
An attic fire in Janesville did roughly $12,000 damage to a single-family home, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
1 of 2
Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, a storm knocked a large tree across East Johnson Street just east of North Ingersoll Street. The tree downed power lines and forced drivers to turn around on the one-way street to avoid the danger.