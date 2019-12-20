Abnormal warmth means no white Christmas for southern Wisconsin, much of country

In order to qualify for an official white Christmas, a locale must have at least an inch of snow on the ground at some point on Christmas morning, according to the standard set by the National Weather Service.

An abnormally warm stretch heading into Christmas for much of the country means the only places likely to see a white Christmas are higher-elevation locations in the West, and some portions of the northern Plains, Upper Midwest — north of southern Wisconsin — and Northeast, AccuWeather said.

Highs will stay in the 40s until next Thursday across southern Wisconsin, with no chances for snow, according to forecasters.

The heavy snowpack in northern Wisconsin means anyone needing a white Christmas won’t have to drive far, but temperatures will be above normal there as well and causing some melting.

As of Thursday, a band from central Kansas to western Ohio, portions of central Pennsylvania, upstate New York and northern New England all possess that necessary inch of snow cover, but that snow is expected to melt.