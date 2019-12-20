Abnormal warmth means no white Christmas for southern Wisconsin, much of country

Next 12 Hours
In order to qualify for an official white Christmas, a locale must have at least an inch of snow on the ground at some point on Christmas morning, according to the standard set by the National Weather Service.
An abnormally warm stretch heading into Christmas for much of the country means the only places likely to see a white Christmas are higher-elevation locations in the West, and some portions of the northern Plains, Upper Midwest — north of southern Wisconsin — and Northeast, AccuWeather said.
Highs will stay in the 40s until next Thursday across southern Wisconsin, with no chances for snow, according to forecasters.
The heavy snowpack in northern Wisconsin means anyone needing a white Christmas won’t have to drive far, but temperatures will be above normal there as well and causing some melting.
As of Thursday, a band from central Kansas to western Ohio, portions of central Pennsylvania, upstate New York and northern New England all possess that necessary inch of snow cover, but that snow is expected to melt.
"It appears a white Christmas is looking less and less likely for many major cities in the Midwest, such as Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland, with a surge of warmth expected in the days leading up to the holiday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. "For much of the central and southern Plains to the Southeast and East Coast, it’s looking rather warm than white, with sunshine and temperatures above normal for the day."
Christmas 2019 could join 2003, 2005 and 2018 as recent years that have disappointed many American children on Christmas morning.
“The white Christmas coverage this year will be below normal, significantly below what it is now,” AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers said.
The abnormally warm stretch will have Saturday’s winter solstice at 10:19 p.m. Central time and the following days heading into Christmas feeling more like Thanksgiving typically feels.
In Madison on Friday, look patchy fog giving way to partly sunny skies, with a high near 40 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 28 with some patchy fog after 3 a.m., Saturday’s forecast features patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny skies, a high near 42 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 30, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 49 and southwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said the only chances for precipitation are 20% for rain on Christmas and 20% for rain and snow Wednesday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 48, 44, 40 and 36, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 34, 34, 34 and 29.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts just possible light rain or mixed precipitation on Christmas and a possible light mixed precipitation Thursday.
Tsaparis predicts highs ranging from 34 to 47 and lows from 26 to 31 over the next week.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 36 at 3:40 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 53 for Dec. 19, set in 1877 and 1918.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 16 at 3:01 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 41 degrees above the record low of 25 below for Dec. 19, set in 1983.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.09 inches, 1.11 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.95 inches of precipitation, 11.01 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 19 is 0.76 inches, set in 1987.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.5 inches, 7.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 16.2 inches, 3.7 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 19 is 10.3 inches, set in 2008.
