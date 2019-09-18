South-central Wisconsin will continue to see abnormal warmth for mid-September with highs in the low 80s heading into a possibly stormy weekend, cooling only to the 70s through the middle of next week, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said there are chances for thunderstorms at times from Wednesday night through Friday night, mainly north and west of Madison, then better chances for storms Saturday into Sunday over all of southern Wisconsin.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 80 and south winds around 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 30 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly after 3 a.m., with a low around 64.
The chance for showers and storms is 40 percent Thursday, mainly before 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 81 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 20 percent Thursday night through Friday night; 40 percent Saturday; 60 percent Saturday night, with possible rain totals of three-quarters to an inch; 50 percent Sunday; 30 percent Sunday night; 20 percent Monday; and 20 Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 83, 77, 74, 75 and 73, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 65, 67, 64, 58 and 57.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts highs in the 80s through Friday, then the 70s through Tuesday, with a few storms north and west of Madison on Wednesday night, a few showers and storms Thursday, a few morning storms Friday, scattered showers, and storms Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 79 at 3:52 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 90 for Sept. 17, set in 1955.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 59 at 3:30 a.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 17, set in 1980.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.57 inches, 1.72 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 33.16 inches, 6.49 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 17 is 2.64 inches in 1907.