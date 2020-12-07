Abnormal mid-week warmth for southern Wisconsin ahead of first storm of December

Next 12 Hours
Highs will approach 50 starting on Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, before the first storm of December moves in starting Friday, according to forecasters.
Some locations in the center of the country could see record highs with temperatures more common around Halloween at mid-week, AccuWeather said.
The track of the storm to follow is uncertain at this point, but whatever it is, cooler air is expected to return to the Plains.
"Wherever the storm ends up going, there will likely be a stripe of more than 6 inches of snow where a heavy snow band sets up on the northwestern side of the storm's track," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 37 and north winds around 5 miles per hour, becoming calm in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 26, Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 38 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 31, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 48 and west winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 29, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 47 and northwest winds around 5 mph turning out of the southeast in the afternoon in the last day before the storm system impacts the area.
The Weather Service said there’s 50% chance for rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Friday, then rain showers; a 30% chance for rain and snow showers Saturday, and a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 47, 41 and 32, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 33, 34 and 25.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather, with abnormal warmth starting Wednesday, possible scattered rain Friday, and a possible rain/snow mix Friday night and Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 37, 40, 49, 46, 44, 36 and 30, and overnight lows around 26, 31, 30, 34, 34 and 24.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 37 at 2:13 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 56 for Dec. 6, set in 1998.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 24 at 6:03 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 35 degrees above the record low of 11 below for Dec. 6, set in 1972.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at zero, 0.43 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.79 inches of precipitation, 4.62 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 6 is 1.32 inches, set in 1884.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at zero, 2.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 4.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 6 is 5.7 inches, set in 1994.
