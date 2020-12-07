Abnormal mid-week warmth for southern Wisconsin ahead of first storm of December

Highs will approach 50 starting on Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, before the first storm of December moves in starting Friday, according to forecasters.

Some locations in the center of the country could see record highs with temperatures more common around Halloween at mid-week, AccuWeather said.

The track of the storm to follow is uncertain at this point, but whatever it is, cooler air is expected to return to the Plains.

"Wherever the storm ends up going, there will likely be a stripe of more than 6 inches of snow where a heavy snow band sets up on the northwestern side of the storm's track," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 37 and north winds around 5 miles per hour, becoming calm in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 26, Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 38 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 31, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 48 and west winds around 10 mph.