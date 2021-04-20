Abnormal cold, snow showers will have southern Wisconsin shivering until later in week

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see some snow showers as highs barely crack 40 and lows fall below freezing before warmer weather arrives Thursday, according to forecasters.
Anyone who travels south of Wisconsin is likely to see some accumulating snow, though, as a storm system threatens to bring late-season snow and more intense cold from Kansas through Illinois into Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday, AccuWeather said.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect up to a few inches of snow to fall from southern Missouri to Indiana during the day Tuesday, with Chicago on the northern edge of the snow area and likely to see no more than 1 to 2 inches.
A heavier swath of steady snow is likely to stretch from northern Missouri, through the southernmost portion of Ontario and into far northern Maine, with up to 15 inches is possible as the storm moves northeast.
Another wave of cold is forecast to follow the snow, with overnight low temperatures near-record levels in Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis.
"The source region of the air mass is north of the Arctic Circle, and it is plowing southward across central and northern Canada," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mike Doll said.
In Madison Tuesday, there’s a 20% chance for sprinkles between 11 a.m. and noon, then rain and snow showers after noon, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 42 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for showers as the low falls to around 29.
Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for flurries before 7 a.m., snow showers between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain and snow showers after 10 a.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 42 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said a 20% chance for showers returns Friday afternoon through Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, with highs near 58, 56, 56, 55 and 61, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 28, 37, 42, 33 and 37.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible flurry or sprinkle late in the day Tuesday; spotty, light mixed showers Wednesday; possible spotty, light rain Friday night; and a possible few rain showers Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 43, 43, 55, 56, 56, 52 and 56, and overnight lows around 27, 27, 38, 40, 35 and 40.
Monday’s high in Madison was 51 at 12:41 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 19, set in 1985.
Monday’s low in Madison was 33 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 16 for April 19, set in 1983.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.43 inches, 0.7 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.84 inches, 1.49 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 4.97 inches, 2.04 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 19 is 1.13 inches in 2011.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 2.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2 inches, 7.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 19 is 1.3 inches in 2011.