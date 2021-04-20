Abnormal cold, snow showers will have southern Wisconsin shivering until later in week

Southern Wisconsin will see some snow showers as highs barely crack 40 and lows fall below freezing before warmer weather arrives Thursday, according to forecasters.

Anyone who travels south of Wisconsin is likely to see some accumulating snow, though, as a storm system threatens to bring late-season snow and more intense cold from Kansas through Illinois into Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday, AccuWeather said.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect up to a few inches of snow to fall from southern Missouri to Indiana during the day Tuesday, with Chicago on the northern edge of the snow area and likely to see no more than 1 to 2 inches.

A heavier swath of steady snow is likely to stretch from northern Missouri, through the southernmost portion of Ontario and into far northern Maine, with up to 15 inches is possible as the storm moves northeast.

Another wave of cold is forecast to follow the snow, with overnight low temperatures near-record levels in Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis.