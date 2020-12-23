A warm winter Wednesday ahead of the coldest air of the season for southern Wisconsin

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 30% chance for rain with scattered sprinkles before 3 p.m., then rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, a high near 48 and south winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a chance for flurries after midnight as the low falls to around 9 and southwest winds blowing at 20 to 25 mph and gusting as high as 40 mph produce wind chill values of 5 below to 5.

Look for mostly cloudy skies and a frigid high near 12 on Christmas Eve, with a chance for flurries after 1 p.m., and northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to 5 below.

The low should fall to around 5 on overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas, with northwest winds around 15 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to 5 below.

On Christmas Day, there’s a chance for flurries before 7 a.m., with sunny skies, a high near 19 and west winds around 15 mph.

The Weather Service said the cold blast should be short, with moderating temperatures starting Saturday, a 20% chance for snow Sunday after 1 p.m.; a 30% chance for snow, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., Sunday night; and a 20% chance for snow Monday.