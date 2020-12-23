A warm winter Wednesday ahead of the coldest air of the season for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A warm winter Wednesday will be followed by the coldest air of the season moving into southern Wisconsin by Christmas Eve, with wind chill values down to 10 to 15 below by Christmas morning, according to forecasters.
The recent stretch of mild weather peaked on Tuesday as records were shattered over much of the Dakotas, before temperatures began plummeting due to an area of low pressure and an associated cold front moving through from the west. Rapid City, South Dakota, went from a record high of 67 Tuesday to wind chill values below zero Tuesday night, AccuWeather said.
"A storm in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies will come racing eastward through the northern Plains into the Great Lakes late Tuesday into Christmas Eve," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys. "This will bring snow from the eastern Rockies into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest."
Snow totals could exceed a half foot from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area northeastward through the Arrowhead of Minnesota, accompanied by winds gusting to more than 40 miles per hour.
The snow will stay to the north of southern Wisconsin, but the cold won’t, with Christmas Eve and Christmas polar opposites of a year ago when the highs in Madison were 49 and 55, respectively.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 30% chance for rain with scattered sprinkles before 3 p.m., then rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, a high near 48 and south winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a chance for flurries after midnight as the low falls to around 9 and southwest winds blowing at 20 to 25 mph and gusting as high as 40 mph produce wind chill values of 5 below to 5.
Look for mostly cloudy skies and a frigid high near 12 on Christmas Eve, with a chance for flurries after 1 p.m., and northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to 5 below.
The low should fall to around 5 on overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas, with northwest winds around 15 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to 5 below.
On Christmas Day, there’s a chance for flurries before 7 a.m., with sunny skies, a high near 19 and west winds around 15 mph.
The Weather Service said the cold blast should be short, with moderating temperatures starting Saturday, a 20% chance for snow Sunday after 1 p.m.; a 30% chance for snow, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., Sunday night; and a 20% chance for snow Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 30, 33, 23 and 25, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 13, 19, 16 and 10.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few, light rain showers and falling afternoon temperatures on Wednesday, much colder with a possible few flurries overnight, possible light snow possible Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 48, 12, 20, 30, 32, 26 and 24, and overnight lows around 9, 3, 13, 20, 18 and 10.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 38 at 11:59 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 54 for Dec. 22, set in 1875.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 25 at 6:07 a.m., 11 degrees above the normal low and 42 degrees above the record low of 17 below for Dec. 22, set in 1983.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.53 inches, 0.81 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.32 inches of precipitation, 4.24 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 22 is 1.18 inches, set in 1869.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 6.4 inches, 3.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.7 inches, 5.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 22 is 5.9 inches, set in 2013.
Madison’s snow depth is 5 inches.
