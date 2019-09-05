Thursday’s weather for south-central Wisconsin will be fit for a postcard, with sunny skies after some patchy fog clears and a high in the mid-70s, according to forecasters.
There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday night as weak low pressure and a front move through the area, and storm chances return Monday and continue into Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise sunny skies, a high near 76 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 miles per hour in the morning.
There’s a 30 percent chance for showers and storms overnight, mainly from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m., with increasing clouds and a low around 61.
Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 70 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30 percent Saturday night and Sunday, 20 percent Sunday night, 30 percent Monday, 40 percent Monday night, 30 percent Tuesday, and 20 percent Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 69, 62, 67, 74 and 73, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 56, 58, 57, 63 and 63.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 66 at 2:27 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 94 for Sept. 4, set in 1925.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 51 at 11:17 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 35 for Sept. 4, set in 1974.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.35 inches, 0.11 inches below normal. The 2019 total stayed at 29.94 inches, 4.66 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 4 is 1.81 inches in 1890.