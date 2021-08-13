A sunny, seasonable weekend for southern Wisconsin

Coming off the stormiest stretch of the summer, southern Wisconsin will enjoy sunshine and temperatures around normal into early next week, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service predicts no chances for showers and thunderstorms until 30% Wednesday and Wednesday night and 40% Thursday.

Look for sunny skies Friday through Tuesday, with light breezes and highs near 80, 80, 81, 80 and 82, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 54, 56, 57 and 58.

Even with the rain chances Wednesday and Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies and highs near 84 and 83, and lows Tuesday and Wednesday nights around 63 and 66.

27 Storm Track’s Blaise Keller also forecasts beautiful weather into next week, with a possible isolated/stray shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday, and a chance for storms Thursday.

Keller said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 79, 80, 80, 81, 83, 86 and 87, and overnight lows around 55, 56, 59, 61, 66 and 67.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 86 at 2:06 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 13 degrees below the record high of 99 for Aug. 12, set in 1995.