A summer-like start to fall this week for southern Wisconsin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a summer-like start to fall this week, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s, pushing 80, according to forecasters.

Fall begins with the Autumnal Equinox at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, although meteorological fall started on Sept. 1.

On Monday in Madison, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 73 and south winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 53, Tuesday will begin fall with mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and southwest winds around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 55, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night and 30% Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 73, 78, 77 and 69, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 55, 55, 60 and 56.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a summer-like start to fall, with showers possible Saturday through Sunday.