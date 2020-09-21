A summer-like start to fall this week for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a summer-like start to fall this week, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s, pushing 80, according to forecasters.
Fall begins with the Autumnal Equinox at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, although meteorological fall started on Sept. 1.
On Monday in Madison, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 73 and south winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 53, Tuesday will begin fall with mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and southwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 55, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 77 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night and 30% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 73, 78, 77 and 69, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 55, 55, 60 and 56.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a summer-like start to fall, with showers possible Saturday through Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 74, 78, 77, 75, 76, 76 and 70, and overnight lows around 55, 56, 57, 56, 59 and 58.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 69 at 3:08 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 91 for Sept. 20, set in 2017.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 42 at 5:43 a.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 14 degrees above the record low of 28 for Sept. 20, set in 1956.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.08 inches, 0.92 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.23 inches, 5.25 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 20 is 3.34 inches in 1878.
Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011
