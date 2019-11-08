After a cold Friday, it will be a little warmer for the weekend, before more frigid cold moves in next week for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Highs may barely crack 20 and lows could plummet to the single digits early next week, the National Weather Service said.
The record lows for Madison from Nov. 8-13 range from 2 to 13.
Did you know? The Polar Vortex is something that has and is always there? It is a weather term that meteorologists have always used to help describe where our air masses are coming from. Attached is a forecast loop of temperatures about 5kft up for the next week and a half. pic.twitter.com/pYRVPJPIuy— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) November 7, 2019
The average temperature for Madison over the past week has been 31.1 degrees, more than 10 degrees below normal and the fourth-coldest first week of November ever here, the Weather Service said.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 25 at 2:32 p.m., 24 degrees below the normal high and a stunning 51 degrees below the record high of 76 for Nov. 7, set in 1915.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 12 at 11:59 p.m., 20 degrees below the normal low and 11 degrees above the record low of 1 for Nov. 7, set in 1991.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 29 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the south in the afternoon and producing wind chill values of zero to 10, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 27, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 39 and west winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 32, Sunday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 35 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for snow showers Sunday night, a 20% chance Monday before noon; a 20% chance Wednesday, a 30% chance Wednesday night, and a 20% chance Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 23, 21, 28 and 31, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 18, 8, 19 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a milder weekend, followed by near-record cold early next week.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.6 inches, 0.03 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 13.24 inches of precipitation, 7.14 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 42.83 inches of precipitation, 10.91 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 7 is 1.12 inches in 1891.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s November total stayed at 4.5 inches, 4.2 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 12.6 inches, 11.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 7 is 3.2 inches in 1925.