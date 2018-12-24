If south-central Wisconsin sees the light snow expected on Christmas, it will disappear in heavy rain on Thursday, according to forecasters.
Travelers should have no issues in the area on Christmas Eve, with sunny skies and a high near 32, with west winds around 5 miles per hour predicted for Madison by the National Weather Service.
Overnight, there’s a 20 percent chance for snow after 1 a.m., with increasing clouds and a low around 24.
On Christmas, there’s a 30 percent chance for precipitation in the form of rain and snow before 2 p.m., then rain from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 37 and southeast winds around 5 mph.
The low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday should be around 30, and the high Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies near 38, before the next storm system moves in.
The Weather Service said the chance for precipitation is 70 percent Wednesday night in the form of rain and snow before midnight, then rain, with possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch; 90 percent Thursday in the form of rain, with possible totals of a half of an inch to three-quarters of an inch; 80 percent Thursday night in the form of rain, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 40 percent Friday in the form of rain before noon, then rain and snow; and 30 percent Sunday in the form of snow.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday and Friday, and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 45, 40, 29 and 28, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 34, 37, 25 and 19.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a quiet and sunny Christmas Eve day, a little light snow developing overnight and mixing with light rain on Christmas afternoon, a rain-snow mix on Wednesday, changing to rain overnight and continuing on Thursday and Thursday night, a light rain-snow mix Friday, possible light snow Friday night, and light snow possible Sunday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, cloudy Christmas, mostly cloudy Wednesday, cloudy Thursday and Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny next Monday, with highs near 31, 36, 37, 45, 38, 29, 27 and 23, and overnight lows around 22, 27, 34, 36, 23, 17, 14 and 13.