We'll have to put up with a little drizzle and spotty showers in Madison on Thursday, but the weekend looks great, weather-wise.

The National Weather Service said sunny skies and a high of 68 is in the forecast for Easter Sunday, and the days leading up to Sunday are very nice as well.

Following a cool 49 on Thursday with brisk northwest winds, Friday should start out partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high of 55, winds still strong with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday should be beautiful if heading to a farmers market or anything else outside, with sunshine and a high of 63.

Great weather on Sunday will end with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, and rain could continue into mid-week.

There's a 30% chance of showers on Monday with a high of 58, a 40% chance of showers on Tuesday with a high of 55, and a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday with a high of 56.

The severe weather forecast for Wisconsin on Wednesday never really materialized in the south-central region, but heavy rain did fall in parts of northwest and western Wisconsin.

Wednesday's high of 62 in Madison was 4 degrees above normal and 24 degrees below the record high of 86 for April 17, set in 1977.

The low of 47 was 11 degrees above normal and 36 degrees above the record low of 11 for the date, set in 1875.

The precipitation (rain plus melted snow) gauge at the airport picked up 0.15 of an inch of rain on Wednesday, bringing the April total up to 1.33 inches, 0.57 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 17 was 1.29 inches in 2013.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 2.25 inches of precipitation, 1.85 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 7.75 inches of precipitation, 0.97 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 1.7 inches for April, 0.2 inches below normal; 4.5 inches for spring, 4.4 inches below normal; and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 6.0 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 17 was 2.0 inches in 1912 and again in 1940.