That strange glow in the sky over Madison on Wednesday was a good sign of things to come.
The sun popped out for a while before clouds came back, but the sun should be back in sight on Thursday and more so all the way through the weekend.
The National Weather Service has no rain or snow in the forecast through Tuesday, but temperatures are expected to stay slightly below normal.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 20.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 24.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 11.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 21.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 13.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 27.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 16.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 31.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 18.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 32.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 21.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 33.