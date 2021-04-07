A last day of summer-like weather before needed showers, storms usher in cooler weather for southern Wisconsin

A last day of summer-like weather will see highs reach the 70s again on Wednesday, before showers and storms will move in and cooler weather will follow, according to weather forecasters.

Highs recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport since Sunday have been 75, 76 and 79, which are the three highest temperatures of 2021 and all close to records for the dates, the National Weather Service reported.

Madison should see a high near 76 under partly sunny skies, with south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour and a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Chances for showers and storms are 80% Wednesday night and Thursday, and 60% Thursday night and Friday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch Wednesday night, a tenth to a quarter of inch Thursday, and less than a tenth of an inch Thursday night and Friday, with higher amounts possible in any storms that develop.

While no severe weather is expected in southern Wisconsin, a large swath of the central U.S. will be at risk for damaging storms Wednesday, AccuWeather said.