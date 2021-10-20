A final warm day for southern Wisconsin, chances for showers and storms in advance of much colder weather

Next 12 Hours
Showers and thunderstorms could follow a final warm day for southern Wisconsin Wednesday, before much colder weather moves in, according to forecasters.
While the risk for storms Wednesday afternoon and evening is highly conditional, a few storms could be strong, with hail the primary threat, the National Weather Service said.
The first frost of the season could be seen late this week and through the weekend, as the coldest air of the season moves in.
In Madison on Wednesday, there is a 30% chance for showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and storms after 4 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 70 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 49.
Thursday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers, mainly before noon, with cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, a high near 54 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 34, Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 51 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 20% Saturday night, 60% Sunday, 50% Sunday night, 30% Monday and Monday night, and 20% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 52, 53, 60 and 66, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 34, 37, 45 and 49.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and thundershowers on Wednesday, especially later in the day; a few showers overnight into Thursday morning; and a fw showers possible Sunday into Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 71, 55, 53, 53, 54, 59 and 64, and overnight lows around 49, 37, 33, 36, 44 and 46.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 72 at 2:15 p.m., 14 degrees above the normal high and 8 degrees below the record high of 72 for Oct. 19, set in 1953.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 42 at 3:08 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 27 degrees above the record low of 15 for Oct. 19, set in 1972.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.27 inches, 0.47 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.61 inches, 1.56 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 20.2 inches, 12.05 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 19 is 2.27 inches in 1937.
No snow has been recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Oct. 19 was 1.7 inches in 1992.