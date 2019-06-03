Other than a few chances for showers and thunderstorms, the first week of June should be very nice in south-central Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service said the work and school week starts out on the cool but sunny side on Monday, with a high of 71, with rain chances holding off until Tuesday.
There's a 30% chance for rain early Tuesday morning, then better chances Tuesday afternoon and night.
We could see a thunderstorm in the rain, with an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm possible Tuesday night.
Tuesday's high is expected to reach 77.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said there's a chance for isolated light showers on Wednesday with the high reaching 80.
Thursday and Friday look good, with sun and a high of 77 both days.
We could see a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s both days.
Sunday's high in Madison was 73, 1 degree below normal and 18 degrees below the record high of 91 for June 2, set in 1948.
The low of 47 was 5 degrees below normal and 12 degrees above the record low of 35 for the date, set in 1956.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the June total at 0.47 inches, 0.18 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on June 2 was 2.28 inches in 1878.
The meteorological summer started Saturday, June 1, and continues through the end of August.
That means the summer rainfall total also is at 0.47 inches.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 16.28 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.16 inches above normal.