Flood-plagued southern Wisconsin gets a couple of days to dry out before showers and thunderstorms return, with another half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Rounds of storms earlier this week that hit their strongest on Tuesday night brought flooding, tornadoes and strong winds to southern Wisconsin, leaving damage and closed roads in their wake.
And with waterways at high levels and soil saturated, more rain is the last thing anyone wants to see.
In Madison, “Even moderate rains in the east Isthmus could cause flash flooding,” the engineering division warned.
On Wednesday, Lake Monona was up 0.52 feet from Tuesday’s level, but still 1.03 feet below its historic high in September 2018. The lake is 0.2 feet below the 100-year flood stage, meaning it is close to an elevation that is statistically supposed to happen only once every 100 years. The engineering division expects it to reach that level in “a day or two.” Lake Mendota is 1.35 feet below the 100-year flood level.
The National Weather Service said Thursday morning that some area rivers will continue to rise through the remainder of the week, with some experiencing minor to moderate flooding.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 58 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.
After an overnight low around 46, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 58 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 30 percent chance for showers overnight Friday into Saturday after 5 a.m., with a low around 45.
Saturday’s forecast features a 90 percent chance for showers and stoms, with a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible, a high near 57 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The chance for showers and storms falls to 50 percent Saturday night as skies clear and the low falls to around 47.
The Weather Service predicts a dry stretch starting Sunday, with skies over Madison mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 62, 57, 61 and 63, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 46, 43 and 46.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 61 at 12:27 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 87 for Oct. 2, set in 1953.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 53 at 9:56 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 22 for Oct. 2, set in 1974 and 2003.
Officially, 0.95 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s October total to 3.35 inches, 3.19 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 10.15 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 6.86 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 39.74 inches of precipitation, 11.63 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 2 is 1.67 inches in 1879.