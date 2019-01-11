A slight chance for snow mixed with rain is about the only precipitation being forecast for the upcoming seven days in south-central Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service said there's a 30 percent chance of the rain and snow mix, with no accumulation of either expected.
After that, we should cruise through partly to mostly sunny days and above normal temperatures through Thursday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Cloudy, low around 26.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow before 2 p.m., then rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m., high near 34.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 23.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 34.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 38.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 26.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 38.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 24.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 31.
- Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers, low around 19.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 32.