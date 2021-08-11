3 tornadoes around state as National Weather Service warns of flooding to follow

By the afternoon, storms are expected to fire along a cold front in central and west central Wisconsin, and expand and move southeast through southern Wisconsin during mid- to late afternoon into the early evening hours.

Large hail, winds in excess of 70 miles per hour, and a few tornadoes will be possible with the storms, Boxell said.

Heat index values likely will reach the middle to upper 90s for southern Wisconsin on Thursday, with more storms possible as a secondary cold front moves through, and a few strong storms possible along the Illinois state line, Boxell said.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, mainly between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and some storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Skies should be partly sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 102, accompanied by southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.

The chance for showers and storms, some of which could be severe, eases to 30% overnight, mainly before 8 p.m., as the low falls to around 65.

Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 89 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.