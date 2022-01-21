3 snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin over weekend into Monday

Next 12 Hours
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
Marc Kavinsky, National Weather Service lead meteorologist, said the first snowstorm will be overnight, mainly between midnight and 6 a.m., with a trace to an expected in most areas, and up to 2 inches southwest of Madison.
The second snowstorm will occur mostly between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, with a trace to 2 inches expected, and west and southwest of Madison having the best chance for the higher amounts.
The third snowstorm will occur overnight Sunday mainly from midnight through noon, with 1 to 4 inches possible, though there remains uncertainty on the strength and track of the system, Kavinsky said.
Temperatures will moderate slightly during the period, but arctic air should return to the area Tuesday into Wednesday, with bitter cold wind chills possible Tuesday night.
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 16 and south winds increasing to 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning, producing wind chills of 10 below to zero, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there is an 80% chance for snow, with less than a half-inch possible as the low falls to around 10 and south winds blow at 10 to 15 mph and gust to 25 mph.
Saturday should be cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a 20% chance for snow before 9 a.m., a high near 21 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s an 80% chance for snow, mainly after 9 p.m., accumulating to around an inch, as the low falls to around 5.
Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 14 and north winds around 5 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
Snow chances are 50% Sunday night and 60% Monday, mainly after midnight and before noon, with mostly cloudy skies, a low around 4 and a high near 28.
The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow, with sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday and partly sunny Thursday, highs near 11, 12 and 26, and lows Monday night through Wednesday night around 3, 9 below and zero.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said that after Madison sees the coldest morning of the season, three back-to-back-to-back light snow systems will bring less than an inch overnight, up to an inch overnight Saturday into Sunday, and a half-inch to 2 inches Sunday night into Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 17, 25, 14, 28, 10, 11 and 25, and overnight lows around 10, 4, 5, zero, 9 below and 2.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 9 at 3:47 p.m., 18 degrees above the normal high and 44 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 20, set in 1906.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 5 below at 11:59 p.m., 16 degrees above the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 20, set in 1994.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.08 inches, 0.86 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.77 inches, 0.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 20 is 1.11 inches, set in 1898.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 2.5 inches, 5.9 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 9 inches, 11.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9.6 inches, 14.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 20 is 9.4 inches, set in 1898.
Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.