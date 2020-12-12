3 dozen crashes reported in Madison for city's first significant snowfall of the year

The first significant snowfall of the year has been keeping emergency responders and tow truck drivers busy Saturday across Madison and Dane County.

Calling the snowfall an "unusually slippery" one, Madison police Lt. David Jugovich said approximately three dozen crashes were reported between 6 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the city, including one vehicle sliding into a retention pond where the driver was rescued by two witnesses.

"I would encourage drivers to really slow the speeds because the type of snow that has fallen is very slippery, and it's causing issues at certain intersections," he said.

Around 7:40 a.m., the driver of a vehicle headed west on the Beltline attempted to take the South Park Street exit, but skidded off the snow-covered ramp, Jugovich said.

The vehicle went down an embankment, up the other side of the embankment, over an entrance ramp to the Beltine, to again careen down a different embankment and into a retention pond.

"The motorist was rescued from his rapidly sinking vehicle by two witnesses," Jugovich said.

While the morning started relatively slow, the number of slide-offs and crashes Madison police were responding to started to pick up by late morning, Jugovich said.