2 snowstorms will add to bitter cold as Wisconsin’s miserable February weather continues

February 2021 is shaping up as a month that won’t soon be forgotten when it comes to weather for Wisconsin, mostly due to the extended stretch of bitter cold that is predicted to continue into next week.

But if the cold isn’t bad enough, more snow will add to the misery, with up to 2 inches or so falling Thursday afternoon into the night and even more possible Friday night into Saturday, according to forecasters.

Weather Service meteorologist Aidan Kuroski said possible totals for the snow Friday night and Saturday are uncertain, but portions of southern Wisconsin may receive several inches. With the cold, Kuroski said the snow should be dry and powdery.

The coldest wind chills of 25 below to 35 below are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning, likely prompting more advisories, Kuroski said.

All of the state but eastern Wisconsin was under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday, with wind chills down to around 25 below. In Madison, it was 7 below at 5:53 a.m., not quite as bad as the low of 11 below on Wednesday.