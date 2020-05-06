2 nice spring days before cold blast brings widespread frost for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy two nice spring days with highs in the 60s, before a cold blast brings widespread frost with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s early Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
The cold snap is due to a weakening in the polar vortex and will bring unusual May snow to the northeastern U.S., AccuWeather said.
"Get ready to cover or bring in any sensitive plants you bought during the surge of warm weather this past weekend," Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's top long-range forecaster, said.
The forecast over the next 10 days may spell disaster for some gardeners, farmers and vintners alike. Plunging temperatures could cause damage to sensitive stock, recently bought plants, vineyards and orchards, said Pastelok, whose forecasting team monitors how weather affects the farming industry.
Temperatures are forecast to be higher in Fairbanks, Alaska, than in New York City, Philadelphia, Cleveland and even Atlanta into the weekend due to the chilly weather pattern over the region, AccuWeather said.
"If this same pattern was going on during January and February with the major blocking in the jet stream, we would be in a deep freeze with frequent snowstorms in the eastern United States," Pastelok said.
On Wednesday in Madison, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 63 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 41, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 61 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 33 with areas of frost before 8 a.m., Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 46 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 29, with widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m. and before 7 a.m., Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 56 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers are 40% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, and 20% Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 55, 53 and 55, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 38, 36 and 33.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 53 at 2:50 p.m., 12 degrees below the normal high and 37 degrees below the record high of 90 for May 5, set in 1949.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 37 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 8 degrees above the record low of 29 for May 5, set in 1958 and 1992.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.54 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 5.51 inches, 0.63 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 8.19 inches, 0.63 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 5 is 1.41 inches in 1982.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, 0.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 5 is a trace in 1989.
