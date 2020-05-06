2 nice spring days before cold blast brings widespread frost for southern Wisconsin

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

On Wednesday in Madison, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 63 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 41, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 61 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 33 with areas of frost before 8 a.m., Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 46 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 29, with widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m. and before 7 a.m., Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 56 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers are 40% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, and 20% Sunday night and Monday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 55, 53 and 55, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 38, 36 and 33.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 53 at 2:50 p.m., 12 degrees below the normal high and 37 degrees below the record high of 90 for May 5, set in 1949.