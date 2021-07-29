1 death reported following severe weather; 4 tornadoes confirmed

Event organizers provided cots on the main competition floor for campers who didn’t have mattresses, and once tornado sirens began to sound in the early morning organizers moved everyone into hallways for safety.

“We don’t mess with tornados,” said Lucianne Burner, who came from Jonesboro, Arkansas, with Cullen Ray to watch the games and were glad to decamp to the shelter. “We had some in our hometown, and we don’t mess with them anymore.”

Plan was ready

Jeff Bacon, an event volunteer assigned to help campers, said organizers had been following weather developments throughout Wednesday and had an emergency action plan in place.

“It was definitely the right call (to evacuate) this area for sure,” he said. “You’ve got to err on the side of safety. Even one injury is too many.”

Anna Melby, a CrossFit spectator from La Crosse who was camping with friends in Lake Farm County Park, said the weather wasn’t too intense in the beginning but around 12:45 a.m. she and her companion got into their car because the storm had been elevated to a tornado warning.