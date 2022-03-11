Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.