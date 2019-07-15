Boaters in central Wisconsin can now get a better idea of upcoming lake conditions.
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has launched an experimental wave forecast model for a dozen inland lakes.
Available in graphical and text formats, the tool offers 72-hour forecasts of wind speed, direction and wave height for the region’s largest lakes, including Lake Winnebago, Lake Wisconsin and Madison’s lakes Mendota and Monona.
The forecasts make use of the same model the Weather Service has long used to forecast waves on Lake Michigan based on factors like wind speed, surface area, depth, and temperature.
“Why can’t we extend our calculations to be able to apply to inland lakes?” said meteorologist Marcia Cronce. “Let’s put it out there and see what our customers think.”
The Weather Service is asking boaters what they think of the tool, as well as for reports of actual conditions in order to check the accuracy of the forecasts. Reports can be sent to nws.milwaukee@noaa.gov.
“Now we’re looking for some feedback,” Cronce said. “Even send it in via social media -- Facebook and Twitter, we’re on both.”
Lake forecasts are available on the Weather Service’s website and include the following lakes: Lake Winnebago, Beaver Dam Lake, Green Lake, Lake Wisconsin, Cedar Lake, Lake Mendota, Lake Monona, Lake Koshkonong, Muskego Lake, Whitewater Lake and Lake Geneva.