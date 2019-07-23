Do you like where you work? Or do you want to get recognition for all you do for your employees? Here’s a great opportunity to see your company highlighted as one of southern Wisconsin’s best workplaces.
The Wisconsin State Journal has teamed up with research partner Energage to launch a program to identify the Top Workplaces in Dane, Sauk and Columbia counties.
How do I get involved?
Nominations can come from businesses, employees, customers or those in the community who respect or admire an organization. To nominate a business, visit topworkplaces.com/madison or call 608-234-5446. The nomination deadline is Aug. 17.
How does the program work?
To be eligible, firms must have at least 35 employees. Any type of employer can be nominated. Nominees can range from publicly-traded firms to manufacturers to start-ups to non-profits, hospitals and government entities.
Research partner Energage will reach out to nominated companies and conduct a short, 24-question written survey of employees. Its experts will tabulate the results to determine the Top Workplaces rankings.
Firms will be recognized and ranked in size categories for small, mid-sized and large companies. Every participating organization will receive a free overview of the survey results.
What makes a Top Workplace?
The voluntary, free program will determine results based on scientifically sound employee feedback at participating organizations. To be a Top Workplace, the process looks at supportive leadership, a strong work-life balance, dynamic culture, well-defined mission and other signature characteristics that help create an exceptional place to work.
Participation allows companies to be publicly recognized for being a Top Workplace, to validate achievements, reveal problems and set a foundation for goals. It can also help firms to attract and retain top talent, boost organizational morale and elevate their business profiles.
How will Top Workplaces be recognized?
Company rankings and profiles of some of the Top Workplaces will be published in a Wisconsin State Journal special section in early 2019. Workplaces also will be featured on Madison.com and in other digital products.
What is Energage?
Energage– an Exton, Pa.-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm – has Top Workplaces programs in 50 media markets, among them Washington, D.C., Houston, Detroit, San Diego, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Des Moines and New Orleans. In 2017, the firm surveyed more than 2.5 million employees at more than 6,000 organizations.