Dear State Journal members,
Nothing says November like the launch of another UW-Madison men's basketball season.
With UW poised to open its season Tuesday night against St. Mary's in Sioux Falls, S.D., we were pleased to offer our readers a deep dive into the Badgers' outlook this year in our "Ready for takeoff" season preview that published on Sunday.
Sports editor Greg Sprout, beat writer Jim Polzin and columnist Tom Oates put together a strong, engaging section, with the cover story featuring sophomore wingman Kobe King. Based on King's full-on body flex in the cover photograph of our section, the La Crosse Central High School product appears ready for a breakout season.
Along with the cover story, Polzin provides a game-by-game look at the season for both non-conference opponents and for the Big Ten season, along with a feature story on Marc VandeWettering, UW's director of basketball operations and the person in charge of the Badgers' schedule.
Oates offers up a column on how the Badgers, now minus last year's star Ethan Happ on the inside, will distribute the ball much differently this season. Oatesy also provides a fun series of "high fives," highlighting the best of the best in the Big Ten in a variety of categories. Also included in the section is a scouting report on each player on the UW roster.
So, it's UW basketball in full from this point on. Let's hope the Badgers' outlook is as good in March as it is in November.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer recently offered a powerful story on the dark side of life that can come to bear on UW graduate assistants working under extreme pressures. The story probed a "toxic" working environment in one department on campus, and the tragic suicide of a grad assistant employed there.
SNEAK PREVIEW: Long-time State Journal health reporter David Wahlberg is latching onto something entirely different for an upcoming story about accompanying his father on an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. The flights provide military veterans an opportunity to visit the various monuments in D.C., along with a friend or family member. Look in the next week or so for Wahlberg's story about his big trip with Dad.
As always, thanks for being a State Journal member. Your support allows us to tell stories of meaning and importance.