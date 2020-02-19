'We're still in talks with them'

WSJ: You had an affiliation with Minnesota United last year. Did it work out the way you wanted it to? There were games where you didn't have players who were key components of your lineup. How do you look at that going forward?

Shore: Our relationship last year with Minnesota was fine. We knew what we were getting into. We knew that we were going to have Wyatt (Omsberg) and Carter (Manley) and Mason (Toye) early in the year. Did we think we were going to have them at certain times that we didn't? Yeah. But at the same time, their roster changed and they went through some areas where they were down in numbers.

At the end of the day, when they were here, they were all bought in and they were all great for our group. Obviously, Mason has done very well and the sky's the limit for him. Carter's no longer with Minnesota and Wyatt just got traded.