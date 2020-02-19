WSJ: You had an affiliation with Minnesota United last year. Did it work out the way you wanted it to? There were games where you didn't have players who were key components of your lineup. How do you look at that going forward?
Shore: Our relationship last year with Minnesota was fine. We knew what we were getting into. We knew that we were going to have Wyatt (Omsberg) and Carter (Manley) and Mason (Toye) early in the year. Did we think we were going to have them at certain times that we didn't? Yeah. But at the same time, their roster changed and they went through some areas where they were down in numbers.
At the end of the day, when they were here, they were all bought in and they were all great for our group. Obviously, Mason has done very well and the sky's the limit for him. Carter's no longer with Minnesota and Wyatt just got traded.
We're still in talks with them. It was a one-year deal. We're still trying to figure out where we go next. Hopefully we'll have an answer by the beginning of March. But we are working on a few different things. No doors are closed on either end. We just have to wait it out. That's kind of why you only see the players signed that we have signed.
The one thing I will say is last year when we built this team, we knew we were getting those three guys. So we kind of built the roster positionally around those guys. This year, we've gone out and built the roster ourselves, and not expecting anything. So we've gone out and found players that we think will fit into the spots that we needed. And then whatever we get on loan, we feel like that's extra gravy and will be something that will obviously make us a better team.