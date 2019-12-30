We're going to the Rose Bowl, so come on along!

Dear Wisconsin State Journal members,
Happy holidays this week to all of our readers. With Christmas now behind us and New Year's Day just around the corner, this is always an exciting time of year as we reflect back and look ahead.
And the excitement level doesn't get much higher than when your favorite college football team, a.k.a. the Wisconsin Badgers, heads to Pasadena, California, to play in the much-revered Rose Bowl, this time against the University of Oregon at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Be sure to follow along with our college football beat writer, Colten Bartholomew, sports columnist Tom Oates and sportswriter Todd Milewski as they send dispatches from the Rose Bowl this week about Wisconsin's match-up against the Ducks. Our team will be offering pre-game, in-game and post-game updates for fans following along.
As part of our year-end coverage this year, we asked all our journalists to list their favorite stories of 2019, or as we call it, the Fave 5. To get you warmed up for their Rose Bowl coverage, here is a link to Colten's Fave 5 for 2019, here are Todd's and here are Tom's.
This week we also wanted to call to your attention a new State Journal podcast called Front Page, created recently by Elizabeth Beyer, one of our digital specialists. The podcast features interviews with reporters and takes a deeper look into some of our most compelling stories.
Beyer kicked off the podcast a couple weeks ago with a great visit with Kelly Meyerhofer, our higher education reporter. In that podcast, Meyerhofer talked about how long she worked on the story about an abusive UW grad school professor, and how she eventually put all the pieces together.
Another Front Page podcast highlighted some sweet ukulele music as part of a story by reporter Howard Hardee on local ukulele players and enthusiasts gathering together to practice, play and enjoy the music that binds them together. And today, check madison.com for a new episode that drops, this time with Beyer visiting with health beat reporter David Wahlberg about his great set of recent stories exploring dementia in Wisconsin and elsewhere.
And if you enjoy podcasts, don't forget about Center Stage with Milfred and Hands, a show hosted by Opinion page editor Scott Milfred and editorial cartoonist Phil Hands that is devoted to looking at politics -- local, state and national -- from the "sensible center." And we also offer The Red Zone, a podcast dedicated to all things Badgers that Bartholomew hosts.
Finally, here's one more chance to check out our 12 Gifts to Our Readers series, an annual project in which we offer light, fun and festive stories, photos and videos to help brighten the holiday season. The series started on Dec. 14 and closed on Dec. 25, with this wonderful collection of photographs from former White House chief photographer Pete Souza, now a Madison resident.
As always, thanks for being a State Journal member. As noted above, we appreciate all of our readers. But it's the paying customers, like you, who make it possible for us to do our work. Thanks for that, and here's to a great 2020 for us all.
John Smalley is editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.