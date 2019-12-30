We're going to the Rose Bowl, so come on along!

Dear Wisconsin State Journal members,

Happy holidays this week to all of our readers. With Christmas now behind us and New Year's Day just around the corner, this is always an exciting time of year as we reflect back and look ahead.

And the excitement level doesn't get much higher than when your favorite college football team, a.k.a. the Wisconsin Badgers, heads to Pasadena, California, to play in the much-revered Rose Bowl, this time against the University of Oregon at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Be sure to follow along with our college football beat writer, Colten Bartholomew, sports columnist Tom Oates and sportswriter Todd Milewski as they send dispatches from the Rose Bowl this week about Wisconsin's match-up against the Ducks. Our team will be offering pre-game, in-game and post-game updates for fans following along.