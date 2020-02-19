WSJ: What was different with roster building this offseason? Was it more on you with Peter Wilt not being in the mix?

Shore: Peter was a big part in building this roster last year. He worked closely with me, and I would say, together with the help of Conor (Caloia, chief operating officer) and with the help of Neil (Hlavaty, assistant coach), we built a roster that we thought was going to be good enough to compete for a championship. And at the end of the day, it was.

This year, we looked at a couple things that we thought we needed to do. We felt like we needed to get younger. We felt like we might have needed to get a little more athletic. But we also needed somebody who we could rely on up top to be our go-to guy. We really targeted Woj (Wojciech Wojcik), knowing that he's had a successful career in the lower leagues here. But also, he was a guy that wanted to be in Madison. We tried to get him last year mid-season on loan, and it just fell through. He was a guy that we really wanted to get with our group.