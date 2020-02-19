WSJ: What was different with roster building this offseason? Was it more on you with Peter Wilt not being in the mix?
Shore: Peter was a big part in building this roster last year. He worked closely with me, and I would say, together with the help of Conor (Caloia, chief operating officer) and with the help of Neil (Hlavaty, assistant coach), we built a roster that we thought was going to be good enough to compete for a championship. And at the end of the day, it was.
This year, we looked at a couple things that we thought we needed to do. We felt like we needed to get younger. We felt like we might have needed to get a little more athletic. But we also needed somebody who we could rely on up top to be our go-to guy. We really targeted Woj (Wojciech Wojcik), knowing that he's had a successful career in the lower leagues here. But also, he was a guy that wanted to be in Madison. We tried to get him last year mid-season on loan, and it just fell through. He was a guy that we really wanted to get with our group.
And then we also felt like, even though we were good defensively, we needed to be a little bigger and a little stronger. And I think you'll see that with some of the guys that we brought in.
We lost some good players, some key players. Losing Josiel (Núñez, to CD Universitario in Panama) is going to be a big challenge for us. But we also feel like we found some young guys that can come in and fill that role. Our roster's not finished yet. We've still got a few more pieces to fill and then some other things that we're working on as well.