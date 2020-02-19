WSJ: As last season went along, did you find the pieces to get better? Was the progression in the right direction throughout the year?

Shore: Yeah. We knew it's a long season. The old adage, it's a marathon, not a sprint. We knew that at the end of the year we needed to be playing our best soccer. I think everybody saw that by the end of the year, we were playing our best soccer.

What we weren't doing well enough was scoring enough goals. Obviously, we were good defensively — we were probably the best, if not the second-best team defensively, especially at the end of the year. But we needed to get better at finishing our chances. And so those were some of the things in the offseason that we talked about. Those are some of the things we've tried to address with some of the players that we've brought in.

But at the end of the day, I think what you saw last year is the first couple of months, us figuring out who we really were. And then once we did figure that out, then it was maintaining a level of consistency and productivity that I think you saw toward the end of the year. We were pleased with how we were playing at the end of the year. We were pleased with how we played for the first 60 minutes in the game against North Texas in the playoffs.

But you've got to have a couple special players that can make special plays, and obviously (North Texas) did that in that last game. It wasn't from lack of effort. It wasn't from a lack of commitment. It wasn't from a lack of talent. They just on the day were the better team. We've got to figure out ways to be able to say that at the end of the day, we were the better team on those nights.

