Wayne Strong: Schools must look at root causes to address opportunity gap

My strategies will be multi-faceted in terms of the various interventions needed to bring the rates more closely in line with one another. So many of our children are coming to school with all sorts of issues ranging from trauma, mental health, homelessness and food insecurity, as well as emotional and physical abuse that lead to various behavioral challenges, which in turn lead to the exorbitantly high numbers of suspensions for African American students. We must begin to more closely examine and have more discussions around the root causes of the behaviors leading to these suspensions if we are going to have an impact on closing the gap. Discussions centered around behaviors that prevent teaching and learning and those that are disruptive or openly disrespectful are excellent opportunities for examining cultural and racial overt implicit biases that strike at the heart of what is potentially driving much of the disparities in out of school suspensions. As a district, we must be prepared to have these discussions if we are going to have a meaningful impact on closing the opportunity gap.