Wayne Strong: Schools must look at root causes to address opportunity gap

Since arriving in Madison in 1989, I have spent a great deal of time volunteering and mentoring youth in the community. Since 1995, I began volunteering with the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleading Program in my role as a Madison police officer. Over the course of the past 24 years, I have been fortunate to serve as a mentor and role model for many youths in our community. As a parent of two district graduates, I am also intimately aware of the significance of parental involvement and the challenges that many families face in the district. In addition, I have served on numerous boards and committees aimed at reducing disparities and rates of incarceration, and improving rates of graduation among our students.
In 2009, I was part of the MMSD Strategic Framework Planning Committee that identified the achievement gap — now what is commonly referred to as the opportunity gap — as the number one priority of numerous critical issues facing the district at the time. One of the major factors in closing the opportunity gap will be to reduce the hugely disparate discipline rates among our students. I still believe that the gap is a top priority for the district. According to the most recent statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, African American students are suspended at a rate of 31.5%, compared to 5.1% and 2.7% for Latinx and White students respectively. In addition, Wisconsin has the highest racial achievement gap, according to national test results. Closing this gap is imperative for our state as well as our district. If elected, I am proposing that we can cut the rate in half by reducing it a rate of 5% over the course of the next three academic years.
My strategies will be multi-faceted in terms of the various interventions needed to bring the rates more closely in line with one another. So many of our children are coming to school with all sorts of issues ranging from trauma, mental health, homelessness and food insecurity, as well as emotional and physical abuse that lead to various behavioral challenges, which in turn lead to the exorbitantly high numbers of suspensions for African American students. We must begin to more closely examine and have more discussions around the root causes of the behaviors leading to these suspensions if we are going to have an impact on closing the gap. Discussions centered around behaviors that prevent teaching and learning and those that are disruptive or openly disrespectful are excellent opportunities for examining cultural and racial overt implicit biases that strike at the heart of what is potentially driving much of the disparities in out of school suspensions. As a district, we must be prepared to have these discussions if we are going to have a meaningful impact on closing the opportunity gap.
Reading is fundamental. Currently, African American and Latinx students are reading at incredibly low rates of proficiency. A significant strategy is needed to close the gap. We must begin by prioritizing reading prior to kids arriving at school. Getting books into the hands of families early is essential to improving academic success and educational outcomes. As we continue to learn more about and explore different reading programs to help improve these outcomes, it is imperative that we focus efforts on getting books to the families at home. We must do everything we can to ensure that every child is reading at grade level upon graduation.
Safe schools are a cornerstone for academic success. Teachers cannot effectively teach, and students cannot effectively learn in environments where they don’t feel safe. We must ensure that the school climate is safe and welcoming for all our students, staff and faculty. Anti-bullying and anti-harassment practices are essential for students to thrive. We must also ensure that every student is college, career and community ready upon graduation.
Wayne Strong is a candidate for Madison School Board Seat 7.
