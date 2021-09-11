Wayne Corey: Watching flight crews absorb the news

MADISON
I remember the pilots and their flight crews, coming into the lounge and staring at the news on the television. Stunned. Silent.
All airlines had been ordered to land their planes at the nearest airport. Suddenly, crews from many carriers arrived at the Inn on the Park, a hotel regularly used by flight crews. On 9/11 there were more crews from more airlines.
My Capitol Square office was across the street from the Inn on the Park. The Inn’s lounge quickly became a central television viewing spot for people from nearby offices. The coffee kept coming from the hotel kitchen. The pilots and flight attendants kept coming, too.
I remember the airline crews staring at the breaking news, then checking into their rooms and returning to the lounge. The fliers stared some more. The pilots were silent. None of us who had gathered said anything to them. They were there with their crews and their thoughts as the networks repeatedly showed the horror of the planes plowing into the Twin Towers. I wondered how many thought, “That could have been my plane.”