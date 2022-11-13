 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WAUNAKEE

  • 0

Payton Ross

School: Northern Michigan 

Sport: Lacrosse 

Kyla Saleh

School: University of Wisconsin

Sport: Track and field 

Emily Whyte

School: Northern Michigan 

Sport: Soccer

 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics