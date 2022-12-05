Waunakee vs. Watertown girls basketball, Friday, 6 p.m.

The Warriors and Goslings were right in the mix to try and dethrone Beaver Dam in last year’s Badger East Conference title race. Both sides should be a major factor again this winter and must face off in this year’s league opener with a crucial leg on the table. Waunakee has plenty to replace from last year’s WIAA Division 1 regional championship team, while Watertown graduated just four from a group that reached the regional finals.