Waunakee vs. Watertown girls basketball, Friday, 6 p.m.

The Warriors and Goslings were right in the mix to try and dethrone Beaver Dam in last year’s Badger East Conference title race. Both sides should be a major factor again this winter and must face off in this year’s league opener with a crucial leg on the table. Waunakee has plenty to replace from last year’s WIAA Division 1 regional championship team, while Watertown graduated just four from a group that reached the regional finals.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sean Davis
Sports Reporter at Portage Daily Register and Wisconsin Dells Events
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today