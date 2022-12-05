 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waunakee vs. Watertown girls basketball, Friday, 6 p.m.

Waunakee-Watertown GOTW Photo 12.5

Waunakee players react from the bench in the second half of a game against Edgewood during last year's Badger Challenge girls basketball event at Monroe High School.

The Warriors and Goslings were right in the mix to try and dethrone Beaver Dam in last year’s Badger East Conference title race. Both sides should be a major factor again this winter and must face off in this year’s league opener with a crucial leg on the table. Waunakee has plenty to replace from last year’s WIAA Division 1 regional championship team, while Watertown graduated just four from a group that reached the regional finals.

