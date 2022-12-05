Waunakee Invitational girls wrestling, Saturday, 9:45 a.m.

The high school girls wrestling season in Wisconsin gets into full swing as the Warriors welcome a large contingent for an early season invite. After hosting its first state championships in La Crosse last season, the girls tournament will be on display at the Kohl Center this winter alongside the three-division boys tournament. Saturday’s event could provide a good look at state hopefuls from across the area.
