 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waunakee (2-0) at Sun Prairie East (1-1)

  • 0
Waunakee-Sun Prairie East football photo

Waunakee's Robert Booker fights through a tackle attempt by Middleton's Avery Passini during last week's nonconference game in Waunakee. The Warriors travel to Sun Prairie East this week in a meeting that could go a long way in determining the Badger Large Conference title.

Reigning state finalists face off in this Badger Large Conference clash as the Warriors and Cardinals look to get an early leg up in the league title race. Reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee has passed a pair of tough early tests, including a 17-14 win over Middleton last week. Sun Prairie East, last year's Division 1 runner-up, dropped a 55-45 shootout to Mukwonago last week.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics