Waunakee (2-0) at Sun Prairie East (1-1)

Reigning state finalists face off in this Badger Large Conference clash as the Warriors and Cardinals look to get an early leg up in the league title race. Reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee has passed a pair of tough early tests, including a 17-14 win over Middleton last week. Sun Prairie East, last year's Division 1 runner-up, dropped a 55-45 shootout to Mukwonago last week.