A doctor disciplined twice for problematic care and banned from obstetrics has permanently surrendered her license following the death of a patient last year from late-stage endometrial cancer.

The license of Dr. Victoria Mondloch, of Waukesha, was suspended in May by the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board. The board said Mondloch performed a biopsy on the patient in violation of previous board action and gave her experimental treatment as her bleeding continued and her cancer advanced.

Mondloch denied providing incompetent care but agreed on June 21 to surrender her license for good, according to a disciplinary order.

According to medical board documents, Mondloch’s cancer patient, in her mid-60s, saw the doctor in June 2021 for a second opinion on surgery for early-stage cancer of the endometrium, or lining of the uterus. Mondloch didn’t refer the patient to a gynecological oncologist or consult with one. She said ablation, or removal of the endometrium using slender tools and not cuts, was a sufficient treatment alternative.

Mondloch gave the patient treatments, including progesterone and exosome infusions, a type of stem cell therapy not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. She discussed “healing bed” technology, or beds that makers claim use life force energy to heal.

In May 2022, the patient had her uterus, ovaries and fallopian tubes removed at Froedtert Cancer Center near Milwaukee, where doctors said she had late-stage cancer that had spread. They recommended chemotherapy, and she died 3½ months later.

Mondloch didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In 2004, the board reprimanded Mondloch, then an obstetrician/gynecologist, for several incidents, including trying to deliver twins vaginally despite signs of distress. One twin had significant brain injuries, and the other was stillborn.

She also cut another baby’s head during delivery, according to medical board records the Wisconsin State Journal reviewed for a three-part series, Doctor Discipline, in 2013. In another case, she stripped a woman’s membranes to induce labor and sent her home, where her uterus ruptured and the baby died.

After the board cleared Mondloch’s license in 2005, problems with other patients continued. In 2013, the board banned her from obstetrics work, saying she misdiagnosed a patient with polycystic ovary syndrome and performed ovarian drilling, a surgery that was not called for.

She also did a hysterectomy on another patient without first attempting non-surgical treatments and didn’t properly manage the patient’s bleeding, the board said. In addition, she missed an ectopic pregnancy in a patient who had to have one of her fallopian tubes removed and misdiagnosed a condition as a molar pregnancy, when tissue that normally becomes a fetus becomes an abnormal growth.