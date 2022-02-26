Watch Now: Portage's Chase Beckett reaches top with Division 2 126-pound state title

MADISON — Portage senior Chase Beckett has spent countless hours training to become a wrestling state champion.

He came close two seasons ago when he finished as the 106-pound runner-up as a sophomore, but he never got a chance last season due to an injured right knee. So all the practice sessions were going to come to a head for one final go as a senior.

The hard work prevailed Saturday night as Beckett earned a 10-2 major decision over Kiel sophomore Eyan Dessellier to capture the Division 2 126-pound state championship at the WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“It was all worth it just for this moment,” Beckett said. “I lived up to it (the moment) and I’m so happy I was able to accomplish this in my career.”

Beckett (45-3) is Portage’s first individual state champion since Jacob Poches won the Div. 2 160-pound title in 2015.

“What a tremendous task to get to,” Portage coach Shane Haak said of Beckett dominating the finals match. “Very few people can say they are a state champion. It’s a very difficult goal to have and a very difficult goal to earn and he was able to earn it tonight.”

Beckett now gets to have the feeling he’s been desperately craving his career, especially following his runner-up heartbreak against Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig in 2020.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” he said. “I don’t know many better feelings than winning a state championship. I honestly couldn’t. I said it before I even won a state championship, the best feeling I’m going to feel in a very long time is winning a state championship. I honestly believe it. It’s great. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

He did it by scoring a lot of points against Dessellier.

“I’ve said this several times, but I go into every match focusing on my attacks,” Beckett said. “Obviously, I know he’s a longer guy, so I knew to watch out for cradles and some ankle picks and stuff like that. I knew he could not stop my attacks if I just kept keeping up the pace, he couldn’t keep up with me.”

Beckett earned two takedowns and let Dessellier get an escape for a 4-1 lead after the first period. Beckett kept the pressure on with another takedown in the second for a 6-1 lead and kept things rolling from there. After allowing another Dessellier escape, Beckett racked up one more takedown with 23 seconds remaining in the period and took Dessellier to his back for two nearfall points for a commanding 10-2 lead.

“That was my whole mentality going into the match, not only to win, but to dominate my way through the match,” Beckett said. “I wanted to push the pace and keep him going because I knew he couldn’t keep up with me. I didn’t just want to win. I wanted to totally demolish him, demoralize him, which is my goal going into every match. I love scoring points.”

That speaks for the determination Beckett has when he’s wrestling.

“You can see it with his mindset and commitment year round,” Haak said. “He has that determination in him. That determination and that mindset with blinders on. That vision that he has is a big reason why he was able to accomplish his goal tonight.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

