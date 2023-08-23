To be quite frank, Tuesday was a scorcher. That's why Chlowienie Van Caeseele, a hotdogger from Oscar Mayer's 36th graduating class, kept the air conditioning cranked inside the otherwise broiling interior of the Wiener, one of six Oscar Mayer Frankmobiles touring the country. Over the past few months, Van Caeseele has traveled to 11 states. This week, she and her co-pilot are taking on Wisconsin, spending the first few days in Madison before endeavoring to Milwaukee. Every year, more than 2,000 people apply to drive the iconic Frankmobiles, but only 12 are chosen. According to Van Caeseele, it comes down to personality. "You're interacting with somebody in Colorado one week and then Tennessee the next," she said. "This is not the lifestyle for everybody, that's for sure."