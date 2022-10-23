Warming lakes

DEPARTMENT OF INTEGRATIVE DIOLOGY (Header above the title)

As an undergraduate, I applied for a summer research job that changed my life. I spent the summer of 2007 camping in the Canadian High Arctic, helping to study the response of Arctic lakes to climate change. I quickly learned that I could meld my love of water and the outdoors with scientific pursuits. That summer was hot. As the permafrost deepened and I cut my pants into shorts, I witnessed an ice-free Northwest Passage for the first time in recorded history. Naively, I assumed that the heat wave would be a historic event.

Early in my career, I pursued polar research. I was eager to understand the importance of frozen landscapes. As climate change threatened to tip the precarious balance between frozen and unfrozen states, how would these delicate ecosystems respond? It turns out that these questions are not specific to the Earth’s poles; they’re relevant to Wisconsin as well.

As a limnologist, there are few better places to live and work than Wisconsin. With thousands of lakes and rivers transecting the state, everyone is intimately connected with water. And the same could be said for winter. Winter is a time for ice skates and ice shanties when solid lakes become public parks. Veiled beneath that frozen surface, lake ecosystems are very much alive and active.

One of my research efforts is investigating the outcome warmer winters will have on Wisconsin’s lakes. Winter is the fastest warming season in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) shows that minimum winter air temperatures have risen 4-8°F across the state from 1950-2018. For lakes, this means later ice formation in the fall, earlier ice breakup in the spring and more mid-winter melt events. It is not known what cascading effects these surface changes will have on lake ecosystems.

Collaborators and I recently examined the outcome of increased winter light availability on lake ecosystems, by mimicking winters without snow. For two winters, a hearty team of students and scientists at UW’s Trout Lake Station plowed snow off a Northwoods bog lake and carried out routine measurements. This work showed the lake got colder. Even though a lack of snow allows more solar radiation into the lake, snow is an incredible insulator (think igloos). Without snow, heat from the lake is lost to the atmosphere, leading to colder water temperatures and thicker ice. We also saw an increase in plankton biomass. Algae photosynthesize, like plants. Give them light and they will grow, even at low temperatures. Initially, more algae results in more oxygen (thanks to photosynthesis), but secondarily results in less oxygen as microbes and other plankton consume the new food source. Oxygen drawdown under lake ice can be devastating if concentrations get too low, as all animals living in lakes require oxygen to breathe.

What does this mean for the future? We know winters are becoming shorter and that lakes will be sealed off from the atmosphere for a shorter period of time, and thus oxygen deprivation may become less common. On the other hand, if under-ice algal blooms increase, oxygen and nutrient cycling will change. My focus now is understanding how under-ice processes and increasingly erratic winter-weather may impact lake dynamics into the summer. The importance of research on ice-covered lakes in Wisconsin stretches far beyond the state. Data from Wisconsin lakes have been vital in understanding our planet’s frozen freshwater. Millions of lakes freeze every year, and all are set to change as the planet warms.

This fall, undergraduates in our limnology courses will spend time on Lake Mendota, and at our field station in Northern Wisconsin, learning the nuts and bolts of limnology. Some will go on to be biologists, engineers, artists, or farmers. But regardless of their careers, I hope they all carry with them the value of Wisconsin’s freshwater.