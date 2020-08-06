Walter Stewart: I'll bring experience and dedication to the Assembly

I care deeply about issues that affect our older citizens, the disadvantaged or disenfranchised, our environment, the spectacular lakes and parks in our community, and good paying jobs to support a meaningful quality of life. We are living in precarious times. COVID-19 continues to spread through our communities. Movements of protesters around the nation struggle for racial equity. In such trying times, we must have leadership that is dedicated to fight for policies that protect our lives and our livelihoods. But beyond that, we need leadership that is dedicated to listening, and learning, and solving the complicated problems we face.

As an experienced problem solver, I can be the leadership and direction needed in this moment. As your representative, I will work to stop the spread of COVID-19 through our state, provide certainty and stability for Wisconsin families, and ensure our medical workers and first responders have the resources they need to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic. I will fight to expand Medicaid and ensure every Wisconsinite gets the quality health care they need at a price they can afford. I will work to protect our environment, especially our waterways, and work toward a more sustainable future. I will work to properly fund programs that reduce the opioid epidemic and ensure mental health resources are readily available. And as we are confronted by new issues that threaten our quality of life, I will take the time to learn the issues and guide our state forward with solutions that benefit all of us. As your representative, I promise to continue to fight for the disadvantaged, the disenfranchised, and the vulnerable.